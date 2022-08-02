Stella Maris-Philippines pays tribute to ex-president Ramos

The Stella Maris-Philippines has paid tribute to former President Fidel Ramos, who died at the age of 94 on Sunday.

READ: Ex-president Fidel V. Ramos dies at 94

Its episcopal promoter Bishop Ruperto Santos said that Ramos had done positive things for Filipino migrants, especially the seafarers.

Ramos in 1997 declared the last Sunday of September the National Seafarers’ Day (NSD) through a presidential decree.

The legislation, according to the bishop, “is indeed a historical legacy to seafarers, families and to the maritime world.”

“It has helped not only to raise awareness of the ‘blue economy,’ but above all, to make everyone more aware of the sacrifices that seafarers go through to move around 90% of the goods in the world,” Santos said.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to you, former President Fidel Ramos, for your great contribution to seafarers and their families,” he said.

The bishop offered their condolences to the loved ones of Ramos, and said that they will offer Masses for his eternal rest and strength for his bereaved family.

He also said that this year’s NSD on Sept. 27 will be marked with a minute of silence nationwide in memorial of Ramos.

Formerly known as the Apostleship of the Sea, Stella Maris is an apostolate of the Catholic Church for seafarers, with an international network of more than 100 centers and 300 offices around the world.