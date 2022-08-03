‘Something special’: What Jodi Sta. Maria, other Leni volunteers receive from Robredo daughters

“Sa ngalan ni Mama Leni.”

Some supporters and volunteers of former vice president Leni Robredo who rallied behind her during the 2022 elections campaign bared receiving tokens of appreciation from the Robredo daughters.

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria shared a picture of a pin inspired by a figure of the former official that was accompanied by a note from Aika, Tricia and Jillian Robredo.

“Magandang umaga. I’ve got mail. Thank you @aikarobredo @jpgrobredo and @jillrobredo. Hello po Mama @lenirobredo,” she tweeted with hearts and waving hand emojis.

Jodi was among the celebrities who supported Robredo’s presidential bid and conducted house-to-house campaigns.

TikTok content creator and pharmacist Arshie Larga also shared that he received a similar token.

“Something special arrived today. Maraming Salamat Ms.

@aikarobredo, Doc @jpgrobredo and @jillrobredo!” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Tricia, who is also in the medical community, acknowledged Larga’s message.

“Maraming salamat din po sa inyo, Arshie! Big fan of your content! Learning a lot from you. Sobrang idol,” she replied to him.

Professional host and singer Deniel Climber Torres also shared that he received a token.

“Thank you @aikarobredo, @jillrobredo, and @jpgrobredo,” he wrote.

Twitter user @iamyourperson04 also shared of receiving it, in response to Larga’s post.

“Omg! We got the same po… always wearing it sa fanny pack ko..” the user commented.

The Twitter user received the token last month.

The pin is based on the artwork of another supporter, Rico Diamat.

The note from the Robredo sisters read:

Sa ngalan ni Mama Leni

at lahat ng bumubuo ng ating People’s Campaign:

Maraming, maraming salamat po sa walang-sawang suporta

ninyo sa laban nating ito.

Ang mga Pilipinong kagaya mo ang tunay na lakas

ng ating kampanya—nag-aambagan para sa ikaaangat ng lahat;

nagbabayanihan para sa kolektibo nating kinabukasan;

pinagbibigkis ng iisang pangarap para sa isang pamumunong

matino, mahusay, matapat at makatao.

Dahil kasama ka naming lumalaban araw-araw,

tiwala kami: Kayang-kaya nating maabot

kahit ang pinakamatatayong nating mga pangarap.

Muli, maraming salamat at mabuhay po kayo!

According to a Twitter user, others can buy the “Liwanag sa Dilim” pin on Shopee.

Leni had a spirited grassroots campaign in which people from different sectors and walks of life participated and contributed to the volunteer-driven movement.

Various brands and businesses immediately expressed their support by sharing pink posts on their social media pages.

Creative Filipinos breathed life into walls by creating colorful murals featuring Leni and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Numerous songs were also composed and performed for her presidential campaign.