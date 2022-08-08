CATipunan: Indie publisher launches cat portraits zine for International Cat Day

Did you know that you can help cat rescue groups by simply reading or appreciating art?

Independent publisher Gantala Press launched the first volume of its cat portraits zine on Monday which is a culmination of the artworks and literary pieces submitted by fellow feline lovers.

The submission is for the celebration of International Cat Day on August 8, which raises awareness about felines and celebrates their bond with humans.

The publisher previously made the call last month, seeking black-and-white drawings or portraits of cats and short literary pieces about them.

Now, it has launched the first volume of “CATipunan: Furrtraits” which contains illustrations, paintings and some texts.

The publisher said that it is releasing PDF copies before the printed ones.

The digital copies are “ready to print in folded A4” size and costs P150 each.

Proceeds will be donated to cat rescue groups in the country.

The first volume consists of illustrations and paintings while the succeeding ones will consist of photographs, and various art and text.

Those interested may purchase digital copies through this link.

The International Cat Day was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

This year’s theme is “cat-friendly resources,” which aims to help humans be aware that they are providing cats with essential resources they need to stay physically and mentally healthy.