You can help cat rescue groups by unleashing your creativity. Here’s how.

Cat lovers and enthusiasts have the chance to get published and the same time, help rescue groups, for the upcoming International Cat Day.

The National Book Development Board (NBDB) last week shared Gantala Press‘ invitation, which encourages feline lovers to submit artwork or literary pieces about cats in any language.

Artists can submit one to two black-and-white drawings or portraits, while writers can send one to two anecdotes or short literary pieces about felines.

The submissions will be collected in a zine and its sales will be donated to cat rescue groups.

Those interested may send their works to [email protected] until July 31, 2022.

“Looking forward to receiving your furrtraits!” the publication said.

The International Cat Day is on August 8.

It was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare as a day to raise awareness about cats and celebrate the bond between humans and felines.

This year, the theme is “Cat-friendly resources.”

It aims to help humans be aware that they are providing cats with the essential resources they need to stay physically and mentally healthy.