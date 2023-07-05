Viral: Fur parent jokes about ‘family problem’ after pets figured in cat fight

A “family problem.”

This was what a cat owner quipped upon sharing pictures of his felines caught having a cat fight at their house.

Facebook user Martin Aquino on June 29 shared pictures of two cats in the middle of an altercation in a public group dedicated to felines in the Philippines.

He captioned his post as:

Me: Boss, [‘di po] ako makakapasok bukas, may family problem lang po.

‘Yung family problem:

The pictures showed a tri-color cat in a battle with a dark-colored feline.

Cat Fight 1 of 6

One image featured them in a standing position, with the tri-color cat holding the dark-colored cat’s face.

Some of Aquino’s pictures gained further viral status when it was shared by Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital (PSND) on June 30.

“‘FAMILY EMERGENCY,'” the news outlet wrote as a caption with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

According to Aquino, the smaller cat wanted to play at first.

“Ayun, hanggang sa halos magka-barangayan na ‘yung bardagulan nila,” he said to PSND with a laughing emoji.

“Maya-maya po mapapagod na ‘yan, wala pa pong 3 [three minutes],” the cat owner added.

“Ganiyan lang po talaga sila mag-lambingan, parang palaging nag-aaway. Kasi po, ‘yung panganay, ayaw po talaga siyang kalaro, kaya ganiyan resulta palagi,” Aquino continued.

PSND’s post featuring some of his cat’s photos amassed 5,600 pure laughing reactions, 1,700 shares, and over 300 comments so far.

Younger cats are usually more playful than their older counterparts, who are less active.

Experts said that cats’ motivations for play are centered around predatory behavior, unlike dogs who play as a form of social interaction.