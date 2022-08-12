How would Cavite look like with cable cars? FB page gives visualization

A Facebook page dedicated to the province of Cavite gave a visualization of how the area would supposedly look if a senator’s suggestion to utilize cable cars as a solution against traffic would be followed.

“Cavite Connect” shared edited images of cable cars hanging on different power lines in the province for fun, following neophyte Sen. Robin Padilla‘s suggestion in a plenary session.

“Ano kaya ang itsura kung sakaling matupad ang panukalang Cable Cars para sa mga mata-traffic na lugar?” it said on Thursday.

The post featured edited images of cable cars in Tejero Crossing, Bacoor City, Dasmariñas City and Zeus in Kawit.

It has earned 12,000 likes and laughing reactions, 1,300 comments and 10,000 shares so far.

“Maganda ‘yan, bago makarating sa pupuntahan… tustado ka na sa daming kableng sasabitan,” a Facebook user quipped with laughing-with-tears emojis.

“Pwede po, sa dami natin cable sa daan, kahit eskinita, tapat ng bahay niyo, pwede ‘yan dumaan,” another online user jested, referring to various transmission and power lines present in urban areas.

“Traffic lang ‘pag may buhol-buhol (na) wire,” a different Pinoy quipped with an eyeroll emoji.

Padilla made the suggestion when fellow Sen. JV Ejercito, a road safety advocate, called for the improvement of the country’s railway system to address the perennial traffic woes.

Ejercito made the appeal to the national government in a privilege speech on Tuesday, where he said that efficient trains would lessen cars on the road, reducing vehicular traffic.

He also cited the latest Global Competitiveness Report where the Philippines ranked 102 out of the 141 countries, scoring 41.5 out of 100 in terms of traffic infrastructure.

Ejercito added that the country reportedly received the lowest rated railway service among Asian countries, scoring 2.4 and ranking 86th out of 101 countries.

“Mr. President, ang aking matagal nang panukala ay ang pagpapatibay sa ating railway system. Ito ang magiging hudyat sa tuloy-tuloy na kaunlaran at magsisilbing sandigan ng ating ekonomiya,” he said, referring to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Padilla then aired his suggestion after Ejercito delivered his privilege speech.

“Ngayon lang po, gusto ko lamang pong imungkahi sa ating mahal na senador [Ejercito] sa San Juan, meron pong isang nauuso din ngayon na kung tawagin po nila ngayon ay ropeway. Ito po ‘yung paggamit ng cable,” the former actor said.

“Nais ko rin po sana na imungkahi po sa inyo na ito po ay bagay din sa Pilipinas, lalong-lalo na sa Metro Manila, dahil sa traffic. Ito po ‘yung mga cable car,” Padilla added.

A World Bank blog in 2017 said that cable cars began to be utilized as an urban transport solution in 2004 when Colombia launched “Metrocable.”

Padilla’s suggestion, however, was countered by some lawmakers in the Lower Chamber who are part of the minority bloc.

Reps. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela party-list) and Wilbert Lee (Agri party-list) said that the government should instead focus on bringing back public transportation routes that remain unserved to this day.

“Ang kailangan ho talaga ay maayos iyong ating mga sasakyan, mabuksan ang mga franchises ngayon, makabiyahe ang ating mga jeepneys, makabiyahe ang ating mga bus. Iyon pa iyong kailangan ngayon. Hindi po iyong cable car na pag-uusapan natin,” Brosas said.

Lee said the services of existing railways, the Metro Rail Transit and the Light Rail Transit, should be improved.