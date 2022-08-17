Onion shortage? Burger chain dishes ways how patrons can still enjoy its menu items

Patrons of a popular burger chain can still enjoy their meals despite the shortage of white onions due to supply issues.

Burger King Philippines on Wednesday announced that it is facing a shortage in its regular supply of onion, affecting its “Whopper” and other flame-grilled burgers.

The “Whopper” is the burger chain’s signature hamburger which combines a flame-grilled beef patty with lettuce, tomato, pickles, white onions, ketchup and mayonnaise in a sesame seed bun.

“We may be out of onions, but not out of options for you to keep enjoying our flame-grilled burgers,” the burger chain said on Facebook.

“Have it your way, and sub it with crispy onions, extra lettuce, or extra tomato!” it added.

Earlier this year, the burger chain also temporarily stopped selling its popular onion rings for the same reason.

Meanwhile, the announcement expectedly saddened some patrons, but others were not too bothered.

“It’s okay I don’t like onions so extra lettuce pls!!!” a Facebook user exclaimed.

“Mukhang interesting ‘yung crunchy onions sa Whooper,” another online user commented.

“Tomatoes all the way!” a different patron exclaimed.

“Pwede bang idadag niyo sa choices ‘ung extra PATTY. At EXTRA CHEESE,” wrote another Filipino.

The Department of Agriculture previously admitted that there is a lack of supply of white onions but added it is thinking of importing to fill in the demand in the market.

“Initially kasi, kailangan natin ng availability tsaka siyempre dapat mababa ang presyo, kaya ang tinitingnan natin ang pag-angkat,” Agriculture Undersectary Kristine Evangelista said on August 10.

Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the acting agriculture chief, shared suspicions that the shortage could be a “modus operandi” of some officials to give them reason to import.