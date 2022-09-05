‘Waterfall, new attraction?’: Blumentritt footbridge gains online buzz after heavy rain

A video posted on social media showing a footbridge in Manila that seemingly turned into a “waterfall” due to torrential rain received quips and humorous comments from the public.

The video was taken in Blumentritt, Manila, according to the uploader.

“‘Di ko na kailangang mag-out of town para makakita ng water falls sa Blumentritt lang meron na,” the uploader of the video said in the caption.

As of writing, the video has earned over 6,000 reactions with 5,709 laugh reactions. It also garnered more than 480 comments, and over 4,500 shares.

Some online users likened the Blumentritt Footbridge “waterfall” to other iconic landmarks and an amusement park ride.

“Love the cascading effect,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Changi Airport is shookt.” a social media user quipped, referring to Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall at Changi Airport in Singapore.

Another likened the footbridge to Manila Peninsula’s iconic fountain.

“Akala ko JUNGLE LOG JUMP! Asan yung troso!!AHAHAHAHAHA” a Twitter user said in jest, referring to amusement park Enchanted Kingdom’s ride called “Jungle Log Jam.”

“After Mt. Shaw and Mt. Kamuning, another attraction just within NCR,” an online user quipped.

Others commented about the waterfall in jest.

“Feng shui approved yang water falls na yan. Nagdadala yan ng swerte at nakakaiwas sa disgrasya,” a Facebook user joked.

“Mygad. Hahahaha Tapos they expect people to use the overpass anu??” a Twitter user asked.

Aside from the Blumentritt Footbridge, a pedestrian bridge in Kamuning, Quezon City previously made headlines for its steep height. A Facebook user described it as a “stairway to heaven.”

The Kamuning footbridge also caught the attention of Consul General Dirk Janssen of the Consulate General of the Netherlands in San Francisco.

