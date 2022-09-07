‘Star Hunt’ auditions?: Content creator pokes fun at PITX commuter queue

A content creator likened a long line of commuters who were waiting for their bus ride to an audition for an online show.

Last Friday, content creator Limuel Peña Huet posted a photo that showed a long queue of commuters at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange.

Huet did not initially say the location on his post. He only quipped that he was auditioning for ABS-CBN’s “Star Hunt,” an online talent audition show.

“Lord, gabayan niyo po ako sa Audition na ‘to,” Huet wrote on the post with the hashtags #StarHunt #MissBus2022 #TheBus.

The post had since garnered 6,600 reactions, 614 comments and 1,600 shares on the platform.

Most users seemed to be amused by it. Of the reactions, 6,200 were laugh reactions, 237 were likes and 111 were heart reactions.

Huet disclosed via the comments section that he took that photo while lining up at the PITX.

“Nasa PITX po kasi ako nakapila,” he said.

In another comment, the vlogger added: “Back to Joyride at angkas na ulet HAHAHA pagudtom ditooo.”

Angkas and Joyride are ride-hailing services in the country.

Some online users, meanwhile, joined in Huet’s joke about a supposed audition.

“Normal din ba magdinner sa audition?” a Facebook user asked in jest.

“Hello, fellow mate. Sana makapasa tayo sa audition,” another FACEBOOK user commented.

Others also pointed out this has been the situation for Cavite commuters that use PITX.

“Grabe struggle ng mga taga-Cavite jusko!! First floor to second floor ang pila pa NAIC nyan,” one user said.

The PITX, touted as the country’s first land port, serves as a large hub for jeepneys, buses and other types of public utility vehicles in Metro Manila and the nearby provinces of Cavite, Batangas and the Bicol region.

Commuters have previously complained about the long queues at PITX while waiting for their rides.

Other Filipinos, meanwhile, argued that PITX only gets choked up with passengers during rush hours.

