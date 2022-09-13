Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

TOKYO – Sony Group Corp’s music business has exited Russia, transferring the business and musicians to local management, due to the Ukraine conflict.
“As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian
impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase,
we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia,” Sony Music said
in a statement.
It did not disclose further details of the transaction.
The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier
this year following that country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”. –Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing