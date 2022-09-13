Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

Sakura Murakami and Sam Nussey via Reuters
September 13, 2022
Sony Corp's logo is seen at its news conference in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2017. Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO – Sony Group Corp’s music business has exited Russia, transferring the business and musicians to local management, due to the Ukraine conflict.

“As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian
impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase,
we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia,” Sony Music said
in a statement.

It did not disclose further details of the transaction.

The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier
this year following that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”. –Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing

