Sony Music exits Russia due to Ukraine war

TOKYO – Sony Group Corp’s music business has exited Russia, transferring the business and musicians to local management, due to the Ukraine conflict.

“As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian

impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase,

we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia,” Sony Music said

in a statement.

It did not disclose further details of the transaction.

The music business suspended operations in Russia earlier

this year following that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”. –Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing