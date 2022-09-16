Beyond the number: Documentary ‘11,103’ tells stories of Martial Law victims

The documentary film “11,103” will premiere on September 21, marking the 50th anniversary of the Martial Law Declaration.

The movie, written and directed by Jeannette Ifurung and Mike Alcazaren, follows the story of Martial Law survivors.

The film’s title corresponds to the number of victims that were given compensation as a result of the law that recognized the atrocities during the rule of Ferdinand Marcos.

For the filmmakers, the victims are more than just a number.

“They are more than numbers. They are faces. They are more than names. They are real stories,” the filmmakers wrote in a Facebook post.

People could watch the premiere for free at Bantayog ng Mga Bayani Open Grounds.

They are advised to wear their face masks and bring raincoats and umbrellas.

Organizers also asked the public to bring trash bags should they bring any food, drink, or snacks.

The film will also be premiered in the following locations in the United States:

Bay Area

September 17, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Flexible Theater, Building 3, Cañada College, Redwood City, California

Ticket Reservation:bit.ly/11103BayAreaPremiere

New York

September 21, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Paul Robeson Theater, The People’s Forum, 320 West 37th Street, New York City

Ticket Reservation: bit.ly/Eventbrite11103NY

Florida

September 24, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Glenn Hubert Library, Florida International University

Biscayne Bay Campus, 3000 NE 151st St, North Miami

Ticket Reservation: tinyurl.com/11103MIA

This local movie premiere also marks the opening day of 𝗔𝗩𝗫: 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗫 𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀, the 10th Active Vista International Human Rights Festival.

