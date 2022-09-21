PNP Pasay denies stopping ‘Liway’ film screening

Philippine National Police Pasay dismissed the report that a member of their unit stopped the screening of the film “Liway” a day before the 50th anniversary of Martial Law.

Police went to the venue in Barangay 178 in Pasay City not to stop the film showing but to verify a concerned citizen’s report that there was an event and gathering in the area, police colonel Byron Tabernilla said in a statement on Wednesday, September 21.

“Wala pong pagpapatigil pumunta ang kasapi ng Pasay City Police Station sa covered court ng Brgy 178, Pasay City upang mag maberipika at alamin ang sumbong ng isang concerned citizen na may film showing at pagtitipon sa nasabing lugar,” said Tabernilla.

“Nais lamang mapag alaman ng mga kapulisan kung may partitipon nga roon dahil nasa panahon pa rin tayo ng pandemya at upang masiguro rin ang kaligtasan, katiwasayan, at tiyaking mapayapa ang isinasagawang gawain sa nasabing lugar,” he added.

Kabataan Partylist Pasay, who organized the film showing, said that the alleged incident is an outright restraint on their freedom to organize and remember our history.

“Tahasang pagpigil ito sa karapatan nating mga Pasayeño na makapagdaos ng mapayapang pagpupulong at pag-alala sa kasaysayan natin,” the organization said.

The group said that intelligence agents barged into the venue and confiscated their materials like flyers and registration forms, among others.

Following the event, independent film “Liway” posted a copy of its Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) permit.

The film’s Facebook page also said that they received reports that MTRCB messaged schools organizing Martial Law film screenings this month requiring them to secure permits.

“Liway” is based on a true story about a mother who uses stories, music and art to shelter her child from the harsh realities of living in a prison camp during Martial Law.

