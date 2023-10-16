‘We persevere’: Michael V recalls moment when ‘things got real’ with MTRCB for ‘Bubble Gang’

Comedian Michael V. shared an unearthed notice from the regulatory board concerning a controversial episode of GMA’s gag show “Bubble Gang” nearly ten years ago.

He uploaded a copy of this letter sent to him by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on his Facebook account.

In a social media post on October 14, Michael V, also known as “Bitoy,” said that the incident was “when things got real for the gang.”

“THROWBACK to when things got real for the Gang,” Michael V said.

“We learn. We adapt. We persevere,” the personality added.

According to a Pep.ph report, which was linked in Michael V’s post, “Bubble Gang” cast members and GMA executives attended a conference held at the MTRCB’s headquarters on December 9, 2013.

This is after dormer MTRCB Chairperson Eugenio H. Villareal said that the “Bubble Gang” episode on November 29, 2013, has alleged scenes of a “discriminatory and derogatory portrayal of a woman.”

Pep.ph reported that the regulatory board was referring to the sketch “D Adventures of Susie Lualhati” featuring Rufa Mae Quinto and Michael V in the series.

“Bubble Gang” co-stars Maureen Larrazabal and Chariz Solomon saw his Instagram post. They poked fun at the memory of it via Instagram.

“Haha! Naalala ko yan!” Maureen commented.

“OMG buti throwback!!! Kinabahan meeeee,” Chariz said.

Others, meanwhile, have different reactions to the post.

Some Filipinos commented on how different MTRCB was back then, citing the chairperson.

“Iba pa yung chairperson that time…sana ganyan yung walang kamag anak sa noontime shows para fair,” an Instagram user commented.

The comment is likely in reference to the suspension of ABS-CBN’s noontime “It’s Showtime.”

On October 6, following voting among the board members, the MTRCB ruled to suspend the airing of “It’s Showtime” for 12 days after complaints of alleged indecent acts committed by main hosts and real-life couple Vice Ganda and Ion Perez in the “Isip Bata” segment of the noontime variety show.

A new program called “It’s Your Lucky Day” replaces “It’s Showtime” while the latter completes its 12-day suspension

