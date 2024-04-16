Pinoys pitch Rufa Mae Quinto as lead of ‘Cunk On Earth’ PH adaptation

“Cunk on Earth” is a British mockumentary that delves into human history and culture with epic hilarity.

Some Filipinos online have a pitch to producers should there be a Philippine adaptation of the series: cast Rufa Mae Quinto as the Filipino version of host Philomena Cunk, portrayed by Diane Morgan.

just remember oomf saying we should have a ph version of CUNK ON EARTH starring rufa mae quinto… pic.twitter.com/NJ5huA5vtY — manic pixie dani girl (@denielemein) April 12, 2024

Cunk has made mark in this show for her striking questions about the most serious topics, delivered in a deadpan tone.

In one episode, she asked an academic which was more culturally significant between the Renaissance period and Beyonce’s “Single Ladies”.

With this tone in mind, some X (formerly Twitter) users wrote sample spiels themselves to prove how Rufa Mae fits the vision.

“Dalawang libro lang ang masasabing nagpabago sa buhay ng mga Pilipino, ang ‘Noli Me Tangere’ at ‘Ang Diary ng Panget,’” one Filipino posted.

Another Filipino X user said he could imagine the comedienne interviewing historian Ambeth Ocampo.

“’Noong propaganda movement, ano po ang pinapaganda nila?’” wrote one Pinoy.

Meanwhile, one X user wrote that comedian Bayani Agbayani could also be an interviewee at the show, where Rufa Mae would ask him what his role was in the revolution.

To further paint the picture, one Pinoy X user pulled a snippet from her El Nido feature, with a caption “Whoever doesn’t see the vision is lying.”

whoever does not see the vision is a liar https://t.co/Bt7mqsrvMm pic.twitter.com/bf8dR9ZAFc — rz (@xxichrs) April 13, 2024

Comedienne Rufa Mae’s latest project is Prime Video’s series “Comedy Island”.

READ: In ‘Comedy Island Philippines,’ celebs explore different versions of themselves

Her other notable work includes “Temptation Island” (2011), “Dapat Apat, Apat Dapat” (2007), “‘D Anothers” (2005) and “Bubble Gang” (2005-2006).

Her titular roles in “Booba” (2001) and “Super B” (2002) cemented her name in Philippine comedy.