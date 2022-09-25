Walang Pasok: Marcos OKs suspension of gov’t work, classes in several regions on September 26 due to ‘Karding’

Several local government units and offices announced cancelation of classes and operations for Monday, September 26, due to the onslaught of Super Typhoon “Karding” (International name: Noru).

On Sunday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also approved the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to suspend classes and government work in National Capital Region including the provinces in Regions I, II, CAR, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and V due to Karding.

“I have received and approved the recommendation of NDRRMC to suspend classes and work as specified in their letter. The Palace will issue a memorandum circular stating the same before the end of the day,” Marcos said on a Facebook post.

Earlier, Associate Justice Marvic Leonen announced that operations in all levels of courts will also be suspended on Monday in Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and in the National Capital Region Judicial Region due to Karding.

The announcement of classes and government work suspensions came as the weather and disaster agencies warned the public of heavy to intense rains brought by Karding.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Karding made its first landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos Town in Quezon province at 5:30 p.m.

In its 5 p.m. advisory, the state weather bureau said the landfall may weaken Karding throughout the evening.

“Frictional effects during landfall and traverse of the Luzon landmass will weaken KARDING throughout the evening through tomorrow early morning, although it is highly likely that this tropical cyclone will remain a typhoon while crossing the landmass,” it said.

It advised those under areas of hazards to follow evacuation instructions.

Several malls in Metro Manila also offered temporary shelter amid the anticipated wrath of Karding.

