Rundown: Malls offering shelter, overnight parking amid ‘Karding’

Several malls in Metro Manila are opening their doors to the public and are offering temporary shelter for those who will be needing a place to stay amid the heavy rains, strong winds and flooding brought by Super Typhoon “Karding” (International name: Noru).

In its respective advisories, Ayala Malls branches announced that they are closing their malls early at 6 p.m. due to the extreme weather conditions.

However, the malls said they will remain open as shelter to customers who will be stranded due to the inclement weather. They have designated areas and select restrooms accessible to the public.

Ayala Malls said they are also waiving their overnight parking fee.











Similarly, Fisher Mall branches in Quezon City and Malabon are offering free overnight parking to its customers.

SM Supermalls, Robinsons Malls and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls also announced that they are offering temporary shelter to the public.

Aside from waiving the overnight parking fee and having accessible restrooms, these malls are also offering free Wi-fi and opened designated charging stations.







In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northern parts of Metro Manila including Marikina, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, and Quezon City are placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 due to Karding.

On the other hand, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3. is hoisted over the rest of Metro Manila.

During Signal No. 4, there are typhoon-force winds, significant to severe threat to life and property while during Signal No. 3, the state weather bureau said there are storm-force winds with potential impacts of moderate to significant threat to life and property.

PAGASA said KARDING will likely make landfall in the vicinity of the northern portion of Quezon tonight.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property,” the weather agency said.

“Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials,” it added.

