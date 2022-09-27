Beep card holders warned that stickers may affect functionality, readability of cards

The Facebook page of an electronic card service discouraged card holders from putting stickers on their cards.

In a reminder on September 26, the Facebook page of beep card said that the stickers might affect the card’s functionality.

“Ka-beepers, bagamat nakakatuwa na nilalagyan ninyo ng sticker o disenyo ang inyong beep™ card, paalala lamang na baka makaapekto ito sa readability at functionality ng inyong card,” the post reads.

“Atin din pong iwasan na matakpan ang mahahalagang detalye sa likod ng card, katulad ng card number at expiration date,” it added.

“Salamat sa inyong pag-unawa at patuloy na paggamit ng #beepcard,” it also said.

The reminder came as some card holders add stickers on their beep cards or cover them with skins for personal identification.

In the comments section, they shared photos of their cards with skins and stickers.

Other users hoped that the balance in beep cards can be transferred to new cards.

“Ilang years na rin meron sticker yung beep card ko, I never had these issues. I just acquired new card as I forgot to renew my older ones, sana naman madevelop yung mga transferable ng laman ng older cards kung mawala man or magexpire,” a Facebook user said.

Some commuters, meanwhile, told the page in jest that it is about time to improve the cards’ designs.

“Gandahan nyo kasi designs from time to time,” a Facebook user said.

Beep card’s Facebook page responded with the following:

“Thank you for the feedback. We will develop designs for beep™ cards as soon as we normalize the supply of cards.”

Beep cards are devices used for a cashless mode of payment in several public transport vehicles and retail stores.

These include the LRT-1, LRT-2 and MRT-3 trains, provincial buses, some city and provincial buses, ferries and modern PUVs.

To know more about where to use these cards, details are posted on its website: Where to use – beep™.

According to its FAQs page, the balance on expired cards can be transferred to new ones at a limited time and with a fee.

“Any remaining balance on an expired card can be transferred to a new card anytime within twelve (12) months after the expiry date. (For example, if the card is expiring on July 31, 2019, they have until July 31, 2020, to transfer the balance from the old card to a new card),” the page reads.

Card holders also have to pay a fee of P150 for the transfer.

Beep cards are developed by AF Payments Inc. in partnership with the Department of Transportation.

They were launched to LRT commuters in 2015.