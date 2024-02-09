‘Para daw po’: Pinoy favorite jeepney culture remembered

Nostalgia kicked in amid the government’s push to modernize public utility vehicles.

From laughable moments to things that best show our “bayanihan” spirit — Filipino commuters reminisce about their favorite jeepney culture.

A viral Tweet posted in July last year once again made rounds recently.

“Favorite jeepney culture is when may mahinang boses na nagpapara na hindi naririnig ng driver tas lahat sisigaw at kakatok sa jeep to stop…yan ang pamilya,” the X user said.

It currently has over 72,000 likes, 15,000 reposts and 3,700 quotes.

The post has also prompted a wave of jeepney stories from other social media users.

“PARA DAAAAAW”

“PARA DAW PO”

hahahhahaha — A 💙🐺 ⍢ (@plaskzbo) July 13, 2023



“My fave jeepney culture pag may kasamang bata yung pasahero aalalayan ng lahat ng nasa loob hanggang makaupo sila ng kasama nya. Tapos pag bababa na, yung iba magsasabi ‘kuya sandali may bata’,” one X user wrote.

Another Filipino said: “Favorite jeepney culture is when may hindi makaupo nang maayos kaya mag-a-adjust ang lahat para fair…”

“Favorite jeepney culture yung pag may sasakay na mabigat yung dala tapos lahat kayo hihilahin yung basket nila papunta sa kung saan sila uupo ☹️,” one entry reads

Jeepneys had been a big part of everyday life of Filipino commuters and an even bigger part of Filipino culture — one of the reasons people pushed back against the phaseout.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier extended the PUV modernization program deadline by three months when it lapsed on the 31st of December last year.

This means jeepneys and PUV operators still not consolidated with the program by then would no longer be allowed to ply their routes beyond April 30 this year.

While progressive transport groups PISTON and MANIBELA consider this extension a “partial victory”, they do not consider the fight over.

“PISTON will continue mobilizing until the corporate-driven PUV modernization program is repealed and until a progressive public mass transport system is in place,” PISTON said.