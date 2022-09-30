‘It is our honor’: Erik Matti toasts ‘On the Job’ Emmy nomination

“It is our honor, Emmy’s.”

Acclaimed director Erik Matti cheered after his crime thriller mini-series “On the Job” was nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini-Series at the 50th International Emmy Awards.

The showrunner on Friday shared screengrabs showing the mini-series’ nomination alongside United Kingdom’s “Help,” France’s “(S)he,” and Chile’s “Isabel, The Intimate Story Of Isabel Allende.”

“Tons of entries make their way to the [Emmys] each year. Great stories and well-made productions waiting to be considered,” Matti said on Instagram.

“In the age of streaming, the competition is stiff. Who would have thought that a limited series like #OnTheJob from a small country in the Pacific would be recognized alongside some big titles from the UK, Chile and France?” he added.

“It is our honor, [Emmys]. Congratulations, Pinas!” the director further said.

The “On the Job” mini-series was created by Matti and his spouse, Michiko Yamamoto.

It was adapted from the 2013 action film of the same title and its sequel, “The Missing 8.”

Inspired by true events, the series revolves around politician-run crime syndicates that temporarily release contracted prisoners to carry out political assassinations.

It stars Joel Torre, John Arcilla, Piolo Pascual, Dennis Trillo, Gerald Anderson, Joey Marquez and Christopher De Leon.

The International Emmys are part of the extensive range of Emmy Awards for artistic and technical merit for the television industry.

Bestowed by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the International Emmys recognize the best television programs produced and aired outside the United States.

Its 50th edition will take place in New York City on Nov. 21, 2022.