Netizens mark anniversary of birthday countdown post on House Twitter account

Two years ago, the House of the Representatives‘ (HOR) Twitter account amused and puzzled Filipinos when it released a picture of a girl marking the countdown to her birthday.

Today, the girl received greetings from some Twitter users who remembered the social media gaffe’s second anniversary.

Twitter user @xiaolongbaboy on Thursday greeted the girl whose picture previously went viral when it was posted on the Lower Chamber’s account on Oct. 12, 2020.

“[H]appy birthday to this legend,” she wrote.

Her post has earned a whopping number of 18,200 likes and over 2,580 retweets so far.

The picture on the HOR’s Twitter showed a girl gesturing with her hands and sporting a duck face with the caption, “Almost my [b-day]!!”

It also features an inline text that reads: “Only 6 hours until my birthday!”

happy birthday to this legend pic.twitter.com/kyJwU7osKb — han! (@xiaolongbaboy) October 12, 2022

“A moment in history,” another Twitter user wrote.

“This is still so funnynyyn (sic) like, who [are] they why that font, why those colors pleaseeeee,” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

This was also reposted on Reddit where the viral gaffe was also remembered.

Meanwhile, the tweet on the HOR’s account was eventually deleted and a statement was issued hours after.

“An unauthorized post was made on the House Twitter account earlier today. The post was deleted immediately and the House social media admins are now investigating the incident,” it said.

At that time, then-representative Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) bared that his and then-representative Lord Allan Velasco‘s (Marinduque) birth dates played a role in the house speakership term-sharing former president Rodrigo Duterte brokered to them in 2019.

Cayetano celebrated his 50th birthday on Oct. 28, 2020 and Velasco’s 42nd on Nov. 9, 2020.

Both wanted to sit as house speaker in time for their birthdays.

Based on the initial “gentleman’s agreement,” Cayetano would serve as the Speaker for 15 months and Velasco for the remaining 21 months.

ALSO READ: A birthday girl’s countdown uploaded on House Twitter account as speakership row continues