‘Authentic’: Disney praised for special chicken adobo recipe

In celebration of Filipino American History Month, Disney shared a special chicken adobo recipe.

“Chicken adobo is a popular Filipino dish, and each family has their own way of making it!” Disney wrote on Facebook.

“Filipino adobo is salty and sweet! It’s different from Spanish or Latin adobo, which normally includes tomatoes, paprika, and other spices,” it added.

Disney’s post included an infographic showing Mickey and friends’ special chicken adobo recipe designed by Bianca Austria.

It listed the following ingredients for the special chicken adobo.

2 lbs chicken, cut into serving pieces

3 pieces dried bay leaves

⅔ cup soy sauce

1 cup white vinegar

5 cloves garlic, crushed

1 cup water

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorn

The recipe appears below:

Meanwhile, several Filipinos in the Philippines and overseas were thankful that Disney shared the beloved Filipino dish. They lauded Disney for keeping it “authentic.”

“Thanks for sharing Disney! My Dad taught me how to cook adobo. (I was 10 yrs old, that was 60 years ago.) Put everything in the pot, didn’t measure, just a little this and that! use wood spoon, cover till boils then stir!,” a Facebook user said.

“This makes me so happy!!! The recipe looks legit too! Thanks, Disney,” another commented with the Philippine flag emoji.

“Thank You for keeping it authentic and not adding any unnecessary ingredients! I leave out the sugar when I make it and add extra garlic! and vinegar right away with the soy sauce. Every family has their own take so do what tastes best for you!” a Filipino wrote.

Some were just thankful the Philippines is represented through Disney’s recipe.

“Thanks for sharing this, Disney #representationmatters,” another wrote.

Recently, Taste Atlas named adobo the top Filipino stew dish. Taste Atlas described the dish as the “closest thing to a national dish in the Philippines.”

