Angat Buhay raises P8 million for ‘Paeng’ victims

A non-government organization raised at least P8 million worth of funds for the families affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae).

Angat Buhay Foundation or Angat Buhay NGO, an organization dedicated to poverty alleviation in the country, posted an update about its fund-raising initiative called “Angat Bayanihan” on November 2.

Angat Buhay said that these funds were raised with the help of volunteer groups and its partner Tanging Yaman Foundation.

In its post, the P8 million was broken down as follows:

P3,217,191.36 – worth of cash raised via the Tanging Yaman Foundation

P5,000,000 – worth of food and non-food items collected by volunteer groups

Moreover, “Angat Bayanihan” efforts also managed to reach a total of 10,120 families through these donations.

Each family was provided with the following items:

Relief goods

Hygiene kits

Medicines

Hot meals

“Umabot na sa Php 3,217,191.36 ang mga cash donations na natanggap ng Tanging Yaman Foundation, habang aabot naman sa halos Php 5,000,000 ang halaga ng food at non-food items na naipamigay na ng ating mga volunteer groups,” Angat Buhay said.

Former vice president Leni Robredo, who heads this NGO, expressed deep gratitude to all the volunteers who donated and offered their help in this initiative.

“[A] Maraming, maraming salamat po sa pakikipag-#AngatBayanihan!” Robredo said in a Facebook post.

She further encouraged others to continue the “bayanihan” movement for the victims of “Paeng” until November 9.

Those who wish to donate can still send their cash donations via Tanging Yaman’s bank account details which are indicated on the post.

#AngatBayanihan na! Nakipagpartner ang Angat Buhay sa Tanging Yaman Foundation para tumanggap ng inyong donasyon. Ang malilikom na pondo at iba pang in-kind donations ay ibabahagi sa mga kababayang apektado ng bagyong #PaengPH. pic.twitter.com/JvhTwdlFk8 — Angat Buhay (@angatbuhay_ph) October 29, 2022

In-kind donations, meanwhile, can be dropped off at Loyola Schools Covered Courts at the Ateneo de Manila University campus in Quezon City.

Angat Buhay’s volunteer groups are calling for the following items:

Blanket

Ready-to-eat food (easy-to-open canned goods, instant noodles, biscuits)

Rice

Bottled water

Sanitary kits

Face masks and alcohol

Tanging Yaman is a non-profit organization that initially launched as an annual liturgical concert in 1992.

It then relaunched as a conduit foundation for other groups and charities of different causes.