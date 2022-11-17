PSA: Southbound EDSA Carousel buses to be relocated in One Ayala

A glimpse of a new transport hub for southbound buses in Makati City was unveiled on Facebook.

Make It Makati, the Facebook page for news and information about the city, shared photos of the façade of the “One Ayala” terminal on Tuesday, November 15.

One Ayala is envisioned as a new intermodal transport hub along EDSA for commuters and pedestrians in Makati City.

It also connects to MRT-Ayala Station for further convenience.

“The new One Ayala is an intermodal transport hub along EDSA which has covered and well-maintained elevated walkways allowing commuters to get to their respective rides safely and conveniently. It also offers a direct connection to the MRT-Ayala Station,” the post reads.

“The transport hub features three terminal floors that serve south-bound buses, AUVs, and modern jeepneys. The 309,000-square meter transit-oriented development is dubbed as ‘One Ayala’ after its address at No. 1 Ayala Avenue corner EDSA,” it added.

Make It Makati advised commuters that all southbound EDSA Carousel Buses will be relocated to the new terminal starting on November 19.

These buses are currently stationed in front of the Telus House Mckinley Exchange business center.

In an update to this advisory, on November 16, Make It Makati released the level 1 layout of One Ayala to guide commuters on the relocation of buses.

The page also said that southbound city buses will also be transferred there on Saturday.

Commuters can enter One Ayala via Ayala Avenue.

Its access via the MRT-3 Ayala Station, meanwhile, will be open on December 1.

“This transfer of the Ayala stop into the new terminal was made by possible by the Department of Transportation – Philippines in partnership with Ayala Land, Inc.,” Make It Makati said.

One Ayala is located directly beside SM Makati and a few steps away from the MRT-3 Ayala Station.

The area was once occupied by the Intercontinental Manila, a five-star hotel.

The hotel served as an important landmark to many people for 46 years before it ceased operations in December 2015. It has also since been demolished.

The new infrastructure, meanwhile, will also serve as a retail and business center aside from being a transport hub.

According to BluPrint magazine, the following buildings will also form part of One Ayala:

A hotel

A condominium

Two office towers

A retail center with at least 54,700 square meters of leasable space

One Ayala was designed by Visionarch, an architectural firm based in the Philippines.

This design was nominated in the World Architecture Festival in 2017.