Top 12: Pinoy fashion doll closer to winning Miss Beauty Doll 2022 crown

The Philippines’ Tatyana Nerissa Watawat made it to Miss Beauty Doll pageant’s Top 12 contenders for this year’s edition.

Raynang Manika Pilipinas (RaMP) on December 8 congratulated the Pinoy-made fashion doll for getting closer to securing the crown at the Thailand-based annual doll pageant.

The page posted the congratulatory message after the Miss Beauty Doll account shared a Facebook Reel that unveiled Miss Beauty Doll 2022‘s Top 12.

“Congratulations MBD [Miss Beauty Doll] Philippines Tatyana Nerissa Watawat for gaining a spot in the Top 12!” RaMP said on its social media post.

Based on the doll pageant’s schedule, the coronation will be held on December 28.

It will also release its Top 8 on December 19 and its Top 5 on December 26, where the “Final Question” and “Final Looks” will be presented.

Tatyana is representing the Philippines in the doll pageant.

Based on her profile, Tatyana is a 20-year-old Pampanga native with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

“As a Psychology graduate, I’m also interested in human interactions and behaviors — how we are wired to be predisposed to do certain decisions but still [vary] in results as to how individual stimuli that hone a person as he grows up — and that is very interesting for me,” her description reads.

Tatyana also said she lives for BL series or Boys’ Love series, a genre that focuses on homoerotic relationships between male characters.

Tatyana has won the “Best National Costume” award in the current doll pageant.

Called the “Portraits of A Filipina,” her costume is described by designer Cholo Ayuyao as “a celebration of the quintessential Filipina.”

“A woman of exotic beauty, the result of the amalgamation of different influences, cultures and races — molded by her emotions, [strengthened] by time and sought for her enigmatic charms,” he said before.

It was in 2016 when a fashion doll representing the Philippines won the annual competition.

Last year, the country was represented by anthropology student Anna Eugenia Tadeo.