Philippines’ fashion doll finishes first runner-up at Miss Beauty Doll 2022

The doll representing the Philippines at this year’s Miss Beauty Doll pageant finished as first runner-up in the annual modeling competition showcasing beauty and fashion dolls.

Raynang Manika Pilipinas (RaMP), the one handling the Pinoy-made dolls to be sent to the pageant, announced that Tatyana Nerissa Watawat concluded her journey on December 28 after months of pageant activities.

“Mabuhay ka Tatyana, at winagayway mo ang Watawat ng Pilipinas ng buong giting. Maraming Salamat sa lahat ng sumuporta mula sa umpisa. Dama namin ang inyong pagmamahal,” RaMP said on a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The winner of the Miss Beauty Doll 2022 is Canada’s Brina Emmerson, whose personality is that of a 22-year-old chief executive officer of Freedom Society Canada.

Her profile lists her as a Toronto native who loves volunteering in the community and going on mountain hikes.

She was directed by the House of Prameshwari doll modeling agency.

Meanwhile, Tatyana bagged the “Best National Costume” award in the fashion doll competition with her attire “Portraits of A Filipina” by designer Cholo Ayuyao.

He described her costume as “a celebration of the quintessential Filipina.”

Tatyana’s profile is a 20-year-old Pampanga native with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

It was in 2016 when a fashion doll representing the Philippines won the Thailand-based annual doll pageant.