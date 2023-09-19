Pinoy-made doll emulates popular ‘Mestiza Sangley’ woman for 2023 Miss Beauty Doll

The doll representing the Philippines at this year’s Miss Beauty Doll emulated the look of a popular photo of a Filipino-Chinese woman.

Raynang Manika Pilipinas (RaMP), the one handling the Pinoy-made dolls, shared photos of the doll named Olivia Therese Solis, who was introduced as a 20-year-old Biology graduate.

The photos showed Solis’ look for her departure to Trinidad and Tobago where the 17th edition of the pageant will be held. Pageant activities will start in October.

“Olivia Therese Solis MBD Philippines 2023 opted for a more casual look as she departs for Trinidad and Tobago to compete for the 17th Miss Beauty Doll crown,” the post reads.

“True to the embodiment of this year’s theme of Environmental Conservation, Olivia chose these upcycled denim jeans and paired them with an updated camisa which was loaned from her great-grandmother,” RaMP further added.

Solis was also made to emulate a woman in the vintage portrait often attributed to a Dutch photographer named Francisco Van Camp.

The doll handler attached a copy of the photo commonly called “Mestiza de Sangley” or “Mestiza Sangley.”

Some people claim that the woman photographed was of mixed Filipino and Chinese heritage. The photo was also thought to be taken in 1875.

Solis was also given a profile by RaMP. It was uploaded on Facebook on August 23.

In the profile, the doll was said to be an alumna of the Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga.

She also has plans to earn a Mastery of Subject in Environmental Engineering at the University of the Philippines in the future.

In the meantime, Solis is “pursuing her modeling career and content creation on social media through her travel blogs that feature the different islands of the Philippines, showcasing the endemic nature that’s present there.”

Should Solis win the crown, she will succeed Canada’s Brina Emmerson, who won last year.

Tatyana Nerissa Watawat, the Philippines’ delegate last year, finished as first runner-up during the coronation night.

The last time a Filipino doll won in the Miss Beauty Doll competition was in 2016.

