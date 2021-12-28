Pinoy-made doll bags best national costume award at Miss Beauty Doll 2021

The doll representing the Philippines at the Miss Beauty Doll 2021 won the best national costume award in the Thailand-based fashion doll modelling competition.

Anna Eugenia Tadeo, which is the doll’s name, was recognized for her “Alimuom” gold-and-white ensemble.

Tadeo is a 19-year-old student taking up Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology at the University of Philippines-Diliman.

In her introductory message last August, she said that she hoped to empower Filipino women and retrace her “Aeta roots” in the international competition.

Tadeo’s grandmother is a pure Aeta while her grandparents became her inspiration to take up anthropology in college.

When a picture of her national costume was initially posted on Facebook last November, it quickly gained buzz among social media users, both Pinoys and foreigners.

The Philippine beauty doll was designed by Cholo Ayuyao.

He was also the one who designed the national costume of Miss Beauty Doll 2021 Korea Kim Su Ju.

Raynang Manika Pilipinas (RaMP), home of the Miss Beauty Doll Philippines, congratulated Tadeo for bagging the national costume award.

RaMP also congratulated Tadeo for being named as the “Queen of Thai Night” in the fashion doll modelling competition.

“The Mold Breaker does it again!” Raynang Manika Pilipinas said in its caption.

RaMP said that its dolls have been winning the national costume award three times already since it has handled the franchise sending Philippine representatives to the modelling competition.

Previous best national costume winners were Miss Beauty Doll Philippines 2016 Shawnah Bautista Vasquez and Miss Beauty Doll Philippines 2020 Elizabeth Montoya Cinco.

The Miss Beauty Doll is an annual doll pageant based in Thailand.

It is run by the Miss Beauty Doll Organization which also holds the Mister Handsome Doll competition.