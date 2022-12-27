Pinoy-made doll enters the Top Five finalists of Miss Beauty Doll 2022

The Philippines made it to the Top Five finalists of a Thailand-based doll competition.

The Philippines’ Tatyana Nerissa Watawat was among the top five contenders at Miss Beauty Doll 2022. Photos of their final looks were uploaded on social media on December 27.

The doll named Tatyana wore a stunning red gown with shimmers on it. This was also her evening gown look for the Top 20 Semifinals round of the pageant.

Raynang Manika Pilipinas (RaMP), the organization in charge of sending dolls to the annual beauty contest, detailed on social media that the fashion doll’s ensemble is called “Malutu, Red.”

It was designed by a doll costume designer named Cholo Ayuyao of Cholo Doll Couture Philippines.

The color was also part of the color theme of Tatyana’s pageant wardrobe.

RaMP said that the colors of her outfits throughout the competition are based on the colors of the Philippine flag.

Based on her profile, Tatyana was introduced as a 20-year-old Pampanga native with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

“As a Psychology graduate, I’m also interested in human interactions and behaviors — how we are wired to be predisposed to do certain decisions but still [vary] in results as to how individual stimuli that hone a person as he grows up — and that is very interesting for me,” her profile reads.

The Philippines joins the following countries and their dolls in the finals:

Mexico’s Yara Sofia Souza

Thailand’s Daran Daranda Smith

Canada’s Brina Emmerson

Indonesia’s Maliqa Gantari

These five finalists will compete for the elusive crown in the grand coronation on December 28.

The winner will succeed Miss Beauty Doll 2021 Magdalena Dias Fernandez of Brazil.

The Philippines’ bet Anna Eugenia Tadeo won the best national costume at that time. Anna, however, did not make it to among the Top Five contenders.

