‘Gears of Time’: Pinoy-made doll stuns in clock-inspired national costume

The Philippines’ doll Olivia Therese Solis wore a copper-colored national costume inspired by the gears of a clock for this year’s Miss Beauty Doll.

Miss Beauty Doll 2023 uploaded on October 19 pictures of Solis in a large outfit, showcasing gears and parts of watches, clocks and other timepieces. Her costume name was “Gears of Time.”

The gown was designed by Cholo Ayuyao of Cholo Doll Couture Philippines. He also designed the clothes for the dolls of previous years’ representatives.

In a separate post, Raynang Manika Pilipinas (RaMP), the one handling the Pinoy-made dolls, detailed the inspirations for Solis’ national costume look.

“This Philippine Terno worn by MBD Philippines, Olivia Therese Solis is inspired by the process when copper as it ages and is exposed to the elements, releases its natural greenish-blue patina called verdigris,” the statement said.

“The overall detailing is the insides of a timepiece, gears connected to each other as it tells the passing of time,” it added.

RaMP also explained how the outfit goes in line with the Miss Beauty Doll’s theme this year, Preservation of the Environment.

“How we as a race strived for industry and development and in the process destroyed nature and our surroundings. If we could only turn back time, and maybe change our ways with regards to our only home, our planet, while still striving to be the best version of our civilized world, then that version of the earth would be called paradise,” it said.

Solis’ post on Miss Beauty Doll’s official Facebook page, meanwhile, garnered 668 reactions, 46 comments and 49 shares on the platform.

She has so far gained the most traction among the rest of the dolls in the pageant’s Facebook album.

Solis was previously introduced as a 20-year-old Biology graduate of the Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga.

Should she win the crown, she’ll succeed Canada’s Brina Emmerson, who won last year, and the second local doll to win the competition since 2016.

