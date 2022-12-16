‘Our Christmas tree is back’: Uptown Mall updates patrons after tree caught fire

A popular mall in Taguig City invited its patrons to its Christmas tree attraction after it previously caught fire.

Uptown Mall, an upscale shopping mall in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, posted an update about its famed tree. It announced that the tree has been restored to its former colorful, festive look.

Photos of this tree that was adorned with colorful Christmas balls accompanied the post.

“OUR CHRISTMAS TREE IS BACK AND LOOKS AS DAZZLING AS EVER!” the post reads.

“It’s just a few days before Christmas! May this Christmas Tree inspire everyone to remain resilient and welcome the coming year full of joy, hope and optimism! Happy Tuesday from Uptown Bonifacio!” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uptown Bonifacio (@uptownbonifacio_)

In a separate post, the mall’s developer Megaworld Lifestyle Malls uploaded a video that showed individuals taking pictures and videos in front of the Christmas tree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megaworld Lifestyle Malls (@megaworldlifestylemalls)

Photos and videos of the top of the tree engulfed in flames circulated on TikTok and other platforms on December 12, Monday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said that the fire incident happened at 4:56 p.m. of December 12.

By 5:19 p.m., authorities declared fire out.

The quick response of firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading around the area.

As of writing, the BFP has yet to determine the cause of the fire.

The tree is just one of the brightly decorated Christmas trees and spectacles in Uptown Bonifacio.

Its twin establishment, the Uptown Parade, is also filled with ornaments and decorations.

The tallest Christmas tree towers at 30 feet and is located in Uptown’s Mall fountain area.

Powered by augmented reality (AR), it allows customers and visitors to view virtual characters such as Santa Claus and his elves using the Megan app, Megaworld Lifestyle’s own mobile application.