‘Alice in Borderland 2’ promotional game highlights struggles of MRT-3 commuters

A promotional game of a Netflix show earned online buzz for highlighting the struggle of MRT-3 commuters.

“I wonder how many of you and your comrades face the MRT-3 commute every day because you have to go somewhere?” a game show master said in an announcement video posted by Netflix on Thursday, December 15.

“Don’t you wish there was an easier way to travel,” she continued.

This is a promotional game of the Japanese science fiction thriller “Alice in Borderland 2” where MRT-3 commuters may win a brand-new car.

[ A N N O U N C E M E N T ] A special message from the Game Master. Register now at https://t.co/aSovji3wC8 for a chance to win a brand-new car. Game will commence soon. #EscapeBorderland DTI PERMIT NO: FTEB-151105 series of 2022 pic.twitter.com/6IX0ArDO2M — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) December 15, 2022

To join the game, one should register via www.escapeborderland.ph and find certain cards in MRT-3 stations and take pictures of them from December 19 to 21.

The top 50 players will have a chance to play in the final game slated December 22.

Some social media users appreciated how the video streaming platform recognized the struggle of Filipinos riding the MRT-3.

“MRT commute struggle = AIB (Alice in Borderland) survival game. That shade from Netflix,” a Facebook user commented with a “savage” gif.

“Ayan sa sobrang nakakaawang state ng MRT pati Netflix naaawa na kasi ‘di inaayos ng current government,” a social media user wrote.

“Buti pa Netflix napansin yung struggle ng mga commuter,” an online user said.

RELATED: ‘Filipinos deserve better’: MRT-3 glitch during rush hour irks commuters | ADB official calls for transport innovation as commuter queue photo goes viral

Some also expressed their excitement over the game.

“OMG ARE WE REALLY GONNA PLAY THE GAMES???” a social media user asked.

“ARE WE REALLY GONNA EXPERIENCE THE BORDERLAND GAMES??? OMG I LOVE THIS PROMOTION!!” a Twitter user wrote.

“They’re finally doing something omg, keep going,” an online user commented.

“Astig naman neto pero kung di kasama si Chishiya wag na lang HAHAHAHA,” a social media user jokingly said referring to one of the characters from the series.

“Alice in Borderland” follows the story of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) who are chasing the mystery of “Borderland” to return to the real world. The two, along with other competitors compete in deadly games.

The second season of the Japanese series will be released on Netflix on December 22.