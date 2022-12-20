Is it offensive to use ‘indio’ in a brand’s name?

Some social media users found the use of the word “Indio” in a clothing brand’s name “offensive and insulting.”

The clothing line in question is “Indio Filipino,” which offers apparel that features indigenous shapes, symbols, forms, figures, and ancient pre-colonial scripts.

According to the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino dictionary, Indio is a term used by Spaniards to refer to native Filipinos during their occupation of the country. The term also connotes low-class people.

In social hierarchy during the Spanish colonial period, Indios were at the bottom.

This was why some social media users questioned the use of the term in the brand’s name.

“Is this for real? What an offensive name. When I go this mall, I will make it a point to go to this store to tell them it’s offensive and insulting,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Napaka-weird talaga ng concept niyan ihh. Parang ang may ari ay yung mga peeps na ang hiling gawing brand name ang mga ‘deep Tagalog words.’ Only in this context slur and ginamit kainamannnn,” a social media user tweeted.

“Yan yung salita na pang-insulto sa mga Pilipino ng mga Espanyol,” an online user wrote.

‘Los Indios Bravos’

While many found the use of the term Indio offensive, historian Xiao Chua has a different take on the term’s usage by the clothing line.

The historian noted that Jose Rizal has “already appropriated and liberated the term Indio” citing “Los Indios Bravos.”

Los Indios Bravos, which roughly translates to brave Filipinos, refers to the organization of Filipinos studying in Europe.

“Pabiro, ngunit seryo, ang salitang ‘Indio’ rin ang itinawag nina Rizal sa kanilang grupo ngunit may pang-uring ‘bravo’ (matapang) upang ipamukha sa mga mananakop na Español na may angking tapang, talino, at dangal ang mga táong pinagsasamantalahan nilá hábang hinamahak,” an excerpt from Sagisag Kultura (Vol 1.) reads.

Chua said that the use of the meaning of the term depends on context and agenda.

“It is a racial slur depending on the context and agenda. Clearly, the one at issue surely didn’t intend it to be an insult. The clothing line wants to showcase our culture,” he noted.

“It is also like the N-word. If the black people use it among themselves that is OK,” he added.

Recently, the term Indio was also used by National Artist for Film Kidlat Tahimik‘s exhibit.

His art exhibit was called “INDIO-GENIUS: 500 Taon ng Labanang Kultural (1521-2021)” which was unveiled last October 18.

RELATED: Kidlat Tahimik’s mammoth art exhibit on display at National Museum of Anthropology