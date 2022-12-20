‘Sana all’: TikTok fave Mama Lulu, Oliver’s casual convo on LGBT acceptance receives love online

TikTok favorite Mama Lulu was talked about in an online forum for her open acceptance of her son’s sexual identity.

A Redditor cross-posted a funny TikTok video that showed a hilarious conversation between Mama Lulu and her son Oliver.

It was posted in the subreddit r/Philippines, a forum that talks about topics related to the Philippines and Filipinos.

“I wish all Filipino moms and parents accept their gay son [as] she does,” the Redditor said.

In the video, Oliver casually asked his mother when she knew he was a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mama Lulu and his sister Donnabelle were shown there.

“When I didn’t hear you fart anymore,” she answered him in jest. She and Donnabelle then burst into laughter.

Oliver, however, was confused at first.

It was a few moments later when the well-loved TikTok personality clarified what she meant.

In the discussion section, several Redditors expressed how amused they were with Mama Lulu.

“Hahahaha laftrip tong pamilya na to eh,” one Reddit user said.

“She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom,” another Reddit user commented.

The phrase referenced an iconic line from the 2004 movie “Mean Girls.” The line was expressed by Amy Poehler’s character.

Another Redditor also congratulated Mama Lulu for her cameo in Beyonce’s new video titled “Break My Soul (Hive Certified).”

“Love Mama Lulu! Nag-cameo siya sa MV ni Beyonce and she deserves it,” the user said.

READ: How TikTok Pinoy mom Mama Lulu reacted to Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ video feature

Despite the light-hearted, entertaining mood of the video, the Redditor’s sentiment reflected the still-prevalent struggles of LGBTQIA+ community in the Philippines, particularly on family acceptance.

Where it came from

This Reddit post was cross-posted from another bigger forum called r/ContagiousLaughter.

“Mom knows all about gay son,” the Redditor said.

It has been upvoted 58,500 times on the subreddit.

This community with 5.1 million members posts “videos of people laughing infectiously. No context required.”

The video itself, meanwhile, was originally uploaded on Oliver’s TikTok on December 12.

It has since garnered 8.2 million views, 723,000 likes and 22,200 shares on the video-streaming service so far.

Oliver also made two other videos in response to some commenters who requested him to ask the same question about the sexual identities of Mama Lulu herself and Donnabelle.

He also uploaded them on his channel and had since racked up millions of views.

Oliver and his mom, who are both based in the United States, rose to fame on TikTok during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic for his videos that showed Mama Lulu’s hilarious responses to the former’s quizzes about celebrities.

His sister Donnabelle and Apple were shown in some of the videos and became part of his content later on.

Oliver’s TikTok channel @otakoyakisoba boasts 16 million followers and 778.2 million likes.