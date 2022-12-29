Famous dog meme Kabosu battles leukemia, other disease

The famous dog meme named Kabosu, also known as “doge” was diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia.

“Right now, the liver level is very bad and jaundice appears,” the dog’s owner Atsuko Sata shared on Instagram.

She noted that her dog has now an appetite and can drink water.

This is an improvement from Kabosu’s condition almost a week ago when Atsuko shared that her dog lost her appetite and became less active.

What are these diseases?

Cholangiohepatitis inflammatory is a condition of the gall bladder, bile ducts, and surrounding liver cells.

Some of the common symptoms of this disease are loss of appetite and weight, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, and jaundice.

This inflammatory condition can be treated with antibiotics.

On the other hand, chronic lymphocytic leukemia is a slow-progressing, uncommon cancer of lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell).

Dogs with this type of disease tend to be lethargic, lose their appetite and weight, and have a fever. Increased drinking and urination can also be observed.

This can be cured with immunosuppressive medications.

Last October, the famous Shiba Inu dog celebrated her 17th.

According to the American Kennel Club, the average lifespan of this dog breed is 13-16 years.