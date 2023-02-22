This dog walked home alone after his grooming session

How independent can your dog be?

In Mandaluyong City, a dog named Fuffy managed to go home alone after his grooming session.

On Monday, Fuffy’s owner, Mitzi Pauline Fabian, shared on Facebook her conversation with her pet’s grooming salon in Mandaluyong City.

The fur parent instructed the pet groomer to send Fuffy home after he was done getting groomed.

“Ok po palabasin na lang po siya tapos message po ako kapag umuwi na siya hehe tnx (thanks) po,” Mitzi said in a text message.

“Marunong naman po siya. Umaabot siya ng Mercury (Drug) pa nga [laughing emoji],” she added

“Sige po, ang cute, Tapos na po ma’am. Pauwiin na namin,” the pet groomer responded with a photo of Fuffy facing the glass door.

Four minutes later, Mitzi notified the groomer that the 5-year-old dog got home safely.

Mitzi told Interaksyon that the grooming parlor is just 180 meters away from their home.

Many were amused by how independent Fuffy is.

“Galing naman [niyan] sana all marunong umuwi hahahaha,” a social media user commented.

“Mam next time bigyan mo listahan grocery siya na po pabilhan nyo hahahhahahaha,” a Facebook user jokingly said.

“[Puwede] mo pala utusan bumili ng gamot yan,” an online user quipped.

As of writing, Mitzi’s post about Fuffy has garnered nearly 80,000 reactions, 7,800 comments and 44,000 shares.