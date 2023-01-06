‘Self-care’: Civil Engineering board exam topnotcher shares review schedule

Are you preparing for an upcoming board exam or an academic test?

This routine of a Civil Engineering Board Examination topnotcher may help you also ace your exams.

Jameson Glen Lim, who dominated the May 2022 licensure exam for civil engineers with a score of 93.95% shared his daily routine.

He shared that he dedicates most of his morning to self-care.

Here’s a peek at Lim’s daily review schedule:

Morning

Lim usually wakes up at 7:30 a.m. and starts his day with a prayer. He tries to remember his dream and drink water after getting up.

The topnotcher said he would spend around 25 minutes doing light and easy exercises such as running.

At 8:10 a.m., he would drink his coffee, read “Morning Revival” and “Our Daily Bread” and then he would take a cold-hot shower.

After this, he would grab breakfast with a green smoothie then he would brush his teeth.

Lim would also spend around 45 minutes on meditation and personal development.

Then, he would go on a “deep study” from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

At 11:30 a.m. he would take a break to cook his lunch and eat.

Afternoon

Lim also schedules to 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. as his rest time.

After resting, he would proceed with a one-hour “deep study” with 30 minutes of rest and snack time in between.

At 5 p.m., he would start cooking dinner.

Night

From 6 to 7 p.m., Lim would take dinner and would dedicate half an hour to rest and social connection.

At 7:30 p.m., Lim would go on a “deep study” until 9 p.m.

He would wash up at 9 p.m. and start reviewing thirty minutes later.

After reviewing, Lim reads a book around 11:30 p.m. and try to go into a “deep sleep.”

Lim is currently an instructor at Kippap Learning Corporation, a review center.

His schedule before he started his “official board exam review” can also be viewed in an art card uploaded on Facebook.