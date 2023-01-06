‘Self-care’: Civil Engineering board exam topnotcher shares review schedule

By
James Patrick Cruz
-
January 6, 2023 - 4:25 PM
2234
Photo shows May 2022 Civil Engineering Board Exam Topnotcher Jameson Glen Lim (Jameson Glen Lim/Facebook)

Are you preparing for an upcoming board exam or an academic test? 

This routine of a Civil Engineering Board Examination topnotcher may help you also ace your exams. 

Jameson Glen Lim, who dominated the May 2022 licensure exam for civil engineers with a score of 93.95% shared his daily routine.

He shared that he dedicates most of his morning to self-care. 

Here’s a peek at Lim’s daily review schedule:

Morning

Lim usually wakes up at 7:30 a.m. and starts his day with a prayer. He tries to remember his dream and drink water after getting up.

The topnotcher said he would spend around 25 minutes doing light and easy exercises such as running. 

At 8:10 a.m., he would drink his coffee, read “Morning Revival” and “Our Daily Bread” and then he would take a cold-hot shower. 

After this, he would grab breakfast with a green smoothie then he would brush his teeth. 

Lim would also spend around 45 minutes on meditation and personal development. 

Then, he would go on a “deep study” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. 

At 11:30 a.m. he would take a break to cook his lunch and eat. 

Afternoon

Lim also schedules to 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. as his rest time. 

After resting, he would proceed with a one-hour “deep study” with 30 minutes of rest and snack time in between. 

At 5 p.m., he would start cooking dinner. 

Night

From 6 to 7 p.m., Lim would take dinner and would dedicate half an hour to rest and social connection. 

At 7:30 p.m., Lim would go on a “deep study” until 9 p.m. 

He would wash up at 9 p.m. and start reviewing thirty minutes later.

After reviewing, Lim reads a book around 11:30 p.m. and try to go into a “deep sleep.”

Lim is currently an instructor at Kippap Learning Corporation, a review center. 

His schedule before he started his “official board exam review” can also be viewed in an art card uploaded on Facebook.

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR