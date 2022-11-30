Coffee shop pens encouraging note to customer after civil engineering boards

“Kasama mo kami. Lalaban ulit tayo.”

A coffee shop shared messages of support to a customer who left a note after failing to see his/her name in the list of civil engineering board passers for November 2022.

Kaulayaw Coffee on Tuesday posted a message left by an aspiring engineer who thanked them for offering “great food [and] coffee.”

The note reads:

Today was the worst day, I think. This day, the result of my board exam for Civil Engineering [was] released, but my name wasn’t on the list. I literally [cried] when I saw that. All the way from Caloocan, I drove here to Antipolo to go to my favorite CHURCH and MY SAFE PLACE. I cried again in front of the altar and also give him thanks and said, I KNOW YOU HAVE A BETTER PLAN FOR ME.

“LALABAN ULIT SA 2023.”

BTW, thank you Kaulayaw Coffee for the great food [and] coffee. I will go back here with my LICENSE, promise. [heart symbol]

— RCE 2023

“RCE” stands for registered civil engineer.

The coffee shop responded to its customer through a Facebook post.

“To our dearest customer who wrote this today, we are praying for your success and we will wait for you here at the cafe, Engineer!” it said with a heart emoji.

“KASAMA MO KAMI. LALABAN ULIT TAYO, KAULAYAW! Isang mahigpit na yakap at mainit na kape para sa inyo!” the coffee shop added.

It also congratulated those who took the civil engineering boards for a “battle bravely fought.”

Other Filipinos who saw the post also expressed words of encouragement to the customer.

“That’s the spirit! Don’t give up and lose hope. Everything happens for a reason. Keep fighting! God bless you!” a Facebook user wrote.

“Praying for you. Isang yakap. Madami kami angel na magdadasal sa iyo. Go straight to that goal, Engr,” another online user commented.

“Keep going. Exams are not perfect, and God has a perfect time. Praying for you, be so blessed,” wrote a different Pinoy.

The civil engineering boards is the licensure exam administered by the Professional Regulation Commission to aspiring civil engineers.

A total 20,407 examinees took the tests held in various parts of the country on November 19 and 20.

Those who passed are required to register and sign the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Civil engineers are responsible for planning and overseeing the construction, rebuilding and maintenance of roads, bridges, tunnels, railways, dams, harbors, power plants and airports, among others.