‘Persistence is key’: LET board passer credits David Licauco for her success

A board passer in last year’s Licensure Examinations for Teachers (LET) revealed that Kapuso actor David Licauco was one of her inspirations when she pursued her goal of becoming an educator.

Twitter user and licensed teacher Anna Delos Reyes, who constantly shares content about the actor, revealed that the “Pambansang Ginoo” was “one of the reasons” why she is now what she is today.

“Just wanna share this po hehehe, ‘di lang po talaga halata na I am a Licensed Professional Teacher, hehehe, na na-addict lang din po talaga sa BarDa at lalong lalo na kay @davidlicauco,” she tweeted on Sunday, May 7.

“BarDa” is the portmanteau of actress Barbie Forteza and David, who both previously starred as Klay Infates and Fidel delos Reyes, respectively, in the hit Kapuso historical portal fantasy “Maria Clara at Ibarra.”

In the popular series, the characters of Klay and Fidel were each other’s love interests.

The tandem of the actors outside the series, “BarDa,” is also famous among their fans.

Meanwhile, Delos Reyes continued to credit David in her Twitter post.

“He is one of the [reasons why I became] who I am today… Gaya nga ng sabi [niya], persistence is the key…” she tweeted.

Delos Reyes also included a screengrab of a list of secondary teachers who successfully passed the LET which had her name.

Just wanna share this po hehehe di lang po talaga halata na I am a Licensed Professional Teacher hehehe na naaddict lang din po talaga sa BarDa at lalong lalo na kay @davidlicauco he is one of the reason to become who I am today… Gaya nga ng sabi nya persistence is the key… pic.twitter.com/F8PkZ0h05V — Anna (@Anna297266265) May 7, 2023

Delos Reyes’ tweet was noticed by the actor himself, who congratulated her with three red heart emojis.

David also responded when a tabloid reported about the post.

“Blessed to be an inspiration,” he wrote with three folded hands emojis.

Delos Reyes saw his response and shared of being extremely giddy.

“Kaya nga po, hays, walang mapagsidlang kilig,” she said to a Twitter user who tagged her account after seeing David’s quote tweet.

What did David say about persistence?

Last January, the actor shared a piece of advice after opening up an “#AskDavid” interaction on Twitter.

A Twitter user asked: “What’s your advice sa madaming beses na nag-try mag-business pero hindi pa rin successful?”

“Keep learning [and] never stop chasing your dreams,” David answered with a smiling emoticon. “Persistence is key.”

His advice was referenced by Delos Reyes in her Twitter post crediting the actor for her success as a licensed teacher.

She took the LET in June 2022 as an aspiring secondary teacher. The results were released in August of the same year.

Reports said 10,193 aspiring secondary teachers out of 20,191 examinees (or 50.48%) passed the exams.

LET is the qualifying exam for aspiring teachers that determines whether they are eligible to practice their profession, with their performance scores serving as a reflection of their abilities.

Having a license ensures that only qualified teachers can be hired by schools.