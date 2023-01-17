‘Achievement unlocked’: How Catriona Gray fulfilled dream at Miss Universe 2022

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray fulfilled one of her dreams during the coronation night of the 71st Miss Universe.

The former beauty queen said that being on the hosting lineup of the most prestigious pageant in the world was an “achievement unlocked” for her.

Catriona on Monday shared pictures of her as a backstage commentator in the recently-concluded Miss Universe 2022 which crowned USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel as the winner.

The former Miss Universe titleholder was joined by Emmy Award-winning host and “American Ninja Warrior” presenter Zuri Hall in her backstage hosting duties.

“We’ll be your eyes and ears on all things pageant and performance!” Catriona said before.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and Daytime Emmy winner Jeannie Mai Jenkins served as the main pageant hosts.

Catriona’s backstage hosting was noticed by her fellow Filipinos who admired her look and her energy. Some commented that it felt like she was still competing in Miss Universe due to her aura.

“I effin loooove @catrionaelisa’s energy! Parang [nag-co-compete] pa rin sa MU! Mayghad, I live!!!” a Twitter user said before.

Catriona served two looks during her hosting duty — a bright yellow one-sided halter gown and a Tiffany blue asymmetrical gown that showed off her toned midriff.

A day after the pageant, she revealed that it has “always been a dream” to be on the hosting lineup of Miss Universe.

“Achievement unlocked,” the former beauty queen wrote on social media.

“Thank you so much @realpaulashugart @amyemmerich for the trust!” she added, tagging the accounts of Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart and Miss Universe Organization CEO Amy Emmerich.

“Also huge thanks to my styling team who worked magic for me last minute and found a way around not being able to have fittings (I was literally in Manila for a few hours to pack) and being in the middle of [the] holiday season! I appreciate you!” Catriona continued.

“And to Mama @justine.aliman19 for stepping out of her usual role to be my everything this trip! Love you!” she further said, tagging fashion stylist Justine Aliman.

Catriona’s post has earned 71,000 likes and “love” reactions on Facebook. Her Instagram post has also reached over 470,000 likes so far.

Early this month, it was rumored that the former Miss Universe titleholder was one of the choices for hosting the pageant’s 71st edition.