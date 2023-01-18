Miss Globe PH 2019 Leren Bautista gains buzz over cryptic Facebook post

“A taste of their own medicine.”

This was the cryptic message Leren Mae Bautista, a former beauty queen-turned-Laguna councilor, posted on her Facebook on January 17.

Bautista did not provide any other clue or detail about her reference in the post.

So far, she also has no update about it.

This, however, still caught the attention of several Filipinos online, including pageant enthusiasts.

As of writing, the post garnered 2,400 reactions, 455 comments and 455 shares on the platform.

The comments section was also filled with local pageant fans who speculated that Bautista might be talking about the recently concluded 71st Miss Universe competition.

They egged her to “spill the tea,” a phrase which means to disclose information of sensitive or personal nature.

“SPILL THE TEA, Queen,” a Facebook user said with tea emoji.

“Ay teka ano ang chika?” another online user commented.

“Feeling ko may sasabihin pa po kayo, wag po kayong mag hold back sabi ni The Sovereign,” another encouraged.

Others shared their own interpretations of Bautista’s message.

R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States of America won the competition that night, thus besting over 80 candidates, on January 15 (Manila time).

These included the Philippines’ representative Celeste Cortesi, who failed to advance in the Top 16.

This ended the Philippines’ 12-year streak of entering the Miss Universe semifinals since Venus Raj entered the Top 5 in 2010.

Many Filipinos were shocked and dismayed that Celeste was not called to join the finalists. She was previously considered a frontrunner by some pageant communities.

Following this outcome, allegations circulated that the Philippine team left the Pasay native after she did not make the Top 16 roster.

Some also alleged that Shamcey Supsup, national director of Miss Universe Philippines, was among those who left Celeste on her own.

Others threw the same accusation at MJ Lastimosa who attended the show as a guest.

Lastimosa later denied this. She pointed out that she does not have a backstage pass to see Celeste in the first place.

Talks about alleged credit-grabbing also surfaced among Filipino viewers of the 2022 Miss Universe after some of them rallied behind R’Bonney, who is half-Filipino.

They reminded their fellow Pinoys that they should not claim the win of the 28-year-old fashion designer because she represented the USA and not the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Bautista bid farewell to pageantry after she represented Laguna in the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines. She was able to advance to the Top 10.

In 2022, she won as Los Baños, Laguna councilor. This was her first venture into politics.