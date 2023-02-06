‘Unwarranted filming, unprofessional behavior’: Enhypen’s fans complaints to NAIA, MIAA

The country’s airport authority is once again in hot water due to a circulating video involving members of the Korean group Enhypen and an airport security staff.

The circulating video showed a female security staff who appeared to giggle as she frisked or conduct a body search on Enhypen members before they leave the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

VIRAL: The Office of Transportation Security is currently investigating a viral video of a security personnel who appeared to be 'giggling' while doing the body frisking or pat down procedure w/ members of KPop group Enhypen. OTS will issue a statement.

This footage was shared by Enhypen’s fandom Engenes across Tiktok, Twitter and Facebook. It is, however, difficult to trace the video’s original uploader.

The fans also tagged the social media accounts of NAIA and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), which operates NAIA terminals, on their posts.

Enhypen comprises members NI-KI, Heeseung, Sunghoon, Jay, Jungwon, Jake and Sunoo.

Government’s response to the viral video

The Office for Transportation Security (OTS) later responded to the complaints and concerns aired by the group’s fans on Monday. It is the single authority in charge of security across the country’s transport systems.

The office informed the fans that the incident is already under investigation. It also acknowledged the “unwarranted filming” of the Korean artists during the airport security check.

“It has come to the attention of the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) that there is a video circulating on social media, showing that airport Security Screening Officers allegedly exhibited unprofessional behavior and the unwarranted filming during the conduct of security screening procedures on a group of departing Korean artists at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport,” the office said.

“The management is currently investigating the matter to determine the extent of violation committed based on existing rules and security screening protocols if any, and impose appropriate administrative sanctions, should it be necessary,” it added.

The OTS further reminded both airport security personnel and air passengers about NAIA’s policy on unwarranted filming.

“While we understand the excitement brought about by the presence of these Korean artists, we remind not only our personnel, but all airport users, that unauthorized filming at our security screening checkpoints is not allowed as a matter of policy,” OTS said.

“Rest assured that the OTS shall never tolerate any unprofessional behavior towards the riding public,” it added.

The hashtag #MIAAdoBetter, the keyword “NAIA” and other related keywords also trended on Twitter Philippines on the same day.

Some fans also recalled MIAA’s no-contact security check policy. It was implemented in July 2020 to supposedly help prevent COVID-19 transmissions in air travel.

“Walk the talk. We want accountability!” a Twitter user said.

WALK THE TALK. WE WANT ACCOUNTABILITY! MIAA TAKE ACTION

MIAA HEAR US#MIAADoBetter

MIAA HEAR US#MIAADoBetter @MIAAGovPH pic.twitter.com/CtbSZ8FTB7 — Enhypen Philippines (@enhypen_phi) February 6, 2023

Belift Lab’s statement on fan etiquette

Several fans also posted on Twitter the notice on fan etiquette of Belift Lab, Enhypen’s label, before the septet’s departure from NAIA.

Belift Lab released the notice on Weverse, a platform for fans of artists.

The music label advised fans against gathering at the airport and coming close to the boy group to prevent disruption from other passengers.

It was also specified in that notice that fans should not “covertly” take photos or videos of the members, especially in private locations.

“Do not covertly photograph or record video or audio of the artists in closed sets or locations, or in their private spaces. Do not photograph or take video or audio, or broadcast (live stream) video or audio where such activities are prohibited,” Belift Label said.

Enhypen finished a successful three-day concert titled “MANIFESTO in MANILA” at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City from February 3 to 5.

Last December, the young Korean band also visited the Philippines for a short fan meet.

