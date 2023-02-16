MTRCB to reevaluate Hollywood film ‘Plane’ for portrayal of Philippines

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) said that it will reevaluate the Hollywood film “Plane” after some lawmakers condemned the movie for supposedly portraying the Philippines “negatively.”

“Although the film is fictional, we still would not want our country to be portrayed in a negative and inaccurate light,” the MTRCB said in a statement on Thursday, February 16.

MTRCB said that it will take necessary actions if there is anyway “injurious to the prestige of the Philippines or its people.”

The action movie is about the survivors of a plane crash incident in Jolo, Sulu who were held hostage by an armed group.

In the movie’s trailer, Jolo island was described as a place that is “run by separatists and militias” and that “the Philippine army wouldn’t go there anymore.”

The film is starred by Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, and Tony Goldwyn.

On Wednesday, February 15, action star-turned-senator Robin Padilla criticized the film for allegedly portraying a “bad image” of the Philippines.

“Reputasyon po ng Inang Bayan ang pinag-uusapan dito, Ginoong Pangulo. Alam niyo po, pagka tayo pag pinaguusapan natin ang bayan natin at mga diprensya, okay lang ‘yan kasi trabaho natin ‘yan. Pero pagka ibang bansa na po ang bumabanat sa atin dapat ‘di dapat tayo pumapayag,” the neophyte senator said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sen. Bato Dela Rosa also hit the film for supposedly painting a “wrong picture of the Philippines.”

Amid the ire received by the film from lawmakers, some social media users opposed their views. They said that there is nothing wrong with the film.

“Other countries have had worse depictions in films. But it shouldn’t matter because it’s all just a work of fiction,” a Facebook user commented.

“Yung Jolo scenes have been happening in real life. Bandits kidnapping foreigners for ransom,” a social media user said.

“Err there are bigger items that need attention—like the welfare act, human rights, and even national security. How bout the food and price increases,” an online user wrote.

“The country is and has always been in a bad light ever since … this movie makes no difference. And honestly, this is made of fiction it shouldn’t be taken real,” a social media user commented.

Last year, the Sony action movie “Uncharted” was pulled out from the Philippine cinemas. This came after the request of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Citing a scene showing China’s illegal nine-dash map claim over the South China Sea, the agency said the scene is contrary to the national interest.

