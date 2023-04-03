Quiapo Church to hold Black Nazarene motorcade procession on Good Friday

The Quiapo Church on March 31 said it was planning to hold a motorcade procession of the revered image of the Black Nazarene on Good Friday.

The parish is inviting the devotees to participate in the religious activity at midnight of April 7 to commemorate Christ’s journey before His crucifixion and death.

“Let us join the Black Nazarene in His journey to the Calvary for our salvation,” the church said in a social media post. “We are called to join, reflect, and pray during the forthcoming motorcade.”

Quiapo Church spokesperson Fr. Earl Valdez said they are preparing the influx of devotees in coordination with local authorities.

“Devotees will come, though not as huge as our crowds during the Nazarene feast. We are preparing for this along with the local government of Manila,” Valdez said.

While they are still finalizing the route of the motorcade, the priest said “it will surely be within the boundaries of Quiapo Church”.