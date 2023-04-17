‘Husay Pisay’: DOST cheers student for earning gold at int’l math olympiad

A government agency congratulated a young Filipino high schooler for earning a gold medal in an international math olympiad in Thailand.

Sean Ken Galanza, a student at the Philippine Science High School‘s (PSHS) flagship campus in Quezon City, emerged as a gold medalist at the onsite final round of the 2023 Thailand International Mathematical Olympiad (TIMO).

He was from the senior secondary group level.

The math olympiad was held in Pattaya, Thailand from April 1-2, 2023.

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) commended Galanza’s feat in a Facebook post originally posted by the Philippine Science High School System.

“Fantastic work, Pisay math wizard!” it said on April 17. “We are proud of you!”

The science high school also added the phrases “Husay Pisay Scholar” and “Excellence from PSHS-Main Campus” in its congratulatory post.

According to Galanza, it is his “first gold.”

“It’s been a really tough ride as sumabay ‘yung pag-review ko for p6 Chem perio sa pag-prep ko for this [competition] last week kkskdke. But the fulfillment from dedicating my heart [to] the Philippines makes it all worth it (growing heart emoji) laban PH!! Hehe,” he said in a Facebook post.

Other young Pinoys who emerged victorious include Hans Ethan Ting, the champion of the TIMO in the senior secondary group.

He was similarly commended by the Philippine Science High School System.

“Bravo, Pisay Math Wizard! Excellence from PSHS–Caraga Region Campus,” its Facebook page said on April 9.

Ting’s coach, Vendy Von Salvan, was also recognized.

“We are proud of you!” the Philippine Science High School System said of Ting’s achievement.

The Pisay Caraga Math Clinic also congratulated Ting in a Facebook post.

“Another international feat!” it said with emojis of a confetti ball and a medal.

“We are so proud of you! Keep it up!” the Pisay Caraga Math Clinic added.

The PSHS–Caraga Region Campus likewise commended Ting’s victory.

“What an impressive achievement!” it said on a Facebook post. “Hats off to you, Hans! Keep it up.”

Another Filipino who emerged as the champion in the math olympiad is Luiz Miguel Doligosa of the Secondary 3 group. He also earned a “World Star” special award.

Other names of Pinoy award recipients can be viewed on this link provided by the Math Olympiads Training League Inc.

The TIMO describes itself as an annual mathematical olympiad competition organized by the Thailand Mathematics Society.

It integrates competition and tour, with contestants also experiencing a “five-star tour service.”

The competition is an opportunity for students with a strong interest in mathematics.

Some of its main topics include Logical Thinking, Algebra, Number Theory, Geometry, and Combinatorics.