‘Rest in love’: Pinoy fans mourn untimely death of Astro member Moonbin

Filipino fans of a Korean group are in collective mourning over the sudden passing of one of its members.

Moonbin, a member of Astro, died at 25 years old on April 19.

Fantagio, the group’s music label, confirmed this in a statement posted on social media.

The statement was posted in Korean. Some fans, called Arohas, translated it into English and shared it with their fellow Arohas on Twitter.

“On April 19, Astro member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky,” the English translation of the statement reads.

The label also advised the public to refrain from making speculative and malicious reports about his death.

“I sincerely ask you to refrain from speculative reports and malicious reports so that the bereaved families who are deeply saddened by the sudden sad news can reverently commemorate and greet the deceased,” Fantagio said.

Moonbin debuted with six other members Cha Eun-woo, Rocky, Yoon San-ha, MJ and Jinjin under Fantagio in 2016. Rocky left the group last February.

In 2019, Moonbin starred in a Korean drama “At Eighteen” as a supporting character “Jung OhJe.”

Arohas in different parts of the world expressed their deep sadness following the news about his passing.

Keywords “Moonbin” and “Binnie” later dominated topics on Twitter. The former reached 2.73 million tweets as of writing.

Filipino fans also mourned with them.

“You suffered a lot Moon Bin. Hindi man naging mabait sayo ang mundong ito but we hope you’re now happy kung saan ka man ngayon. We will miss your smiles, our angel Binnie. Please pray for his soul,” tweeted the fan account Astro United Philippines.

Anagon, a blogger who’s also a big fan of Astro, remembered Moonbin’s last tweet on April 11.

Bin shared with Arohas a photo of a dandelion at the beach.

Anagon shared an English translation of this tweet in her post.

Several Filipino fans also recalled their experience of seeing Moonbin and San Ha live during their first fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City last March 25.

This was the first stop of the duo’s first overseas tour “Diffusion in Manila” and the members’ first concert in the Philippines.

Other Arohas, meanwhile, expressed “rest in love” posts and other heartfelt messages to bid their farewell to their favorite Korean singer.

“Rest in love, fly high, Moon bin,” a fan on Twitter said.

“Our moon, rest in peace. We love you always and treasure those memories we had with you. You’ll be forever in our hearts and minds. Our stage genius, stage master, puppycat, precious Binnie,” another fan tweeted.

“My deepest condolences to his family, friends and ASTRO members. Moonbin was such a delightful person, someone that could bring a smile on our faces always,” a Twitter user also said.

Citing the police, Korean reports said that Bin was found unresponsive on Wednesday evening at his residence in Seoul.

Details about the cause of his death were not indicated.

For those who may need mental support and assistance, they can reach the National Center for Mental Health through the following hotlines:

0917-899-8727 and 0966-351-4518 (Globe and TM subscribers), 0908-639-2672 (Smart and TNT subscribers), and 1553 or 1800-1888-1553 (toll-free landline).

Individuals may also contact Hopeline, Natasha Goulbourn Foundation’s crisis support service, through the following numbers: 0917-558-4673 or 2919 (Globe and TM subscribers), 0918-873-4673 (Smart), 02-8804-4673 (PLDT).