Cha Eun-woo to star in fantasy action series ‘Island’

Did you miss Astro member and “True Beauty” star Cha Eun-woo?

Don’t worry because he will have another Korean series.

On Wednesday, Prime Video announced that the Korean actor would star in the drama “Island” along with Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, and Sung-joon.

Set on Jeju island, the fantasy action series depicts the characters’ journey in fighting the evil force that is trying to destroy the world.

The series will also feature the legends and folklore of the well-known tourist destination.

The series is based on the webtoon by Yoon In-wan and Yang Kyung-il.

“Island” is directed by Bae Jong of “Fabricated City” and written by Oh Bo-hyin.

Prime Video will release the series in December.

