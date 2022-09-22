Prime Video drops Kdrama series ‘Love in Contract’

Korean actors Park Min Young, Ko Kyung Pyo, and Kim Jae Young are back on the screen with the series “Love in Contract.”

The series follows the story of Choi Sang Eun, who works as a wife for hire, portrayed by “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” actress Min Young.

She finds herself caught between a longtime client Jung Ji Ho and a newcomer Kang Hye Jin who wants to sign a contract with her.

Ji Ho is portrayed by “Reply 1988” actor Kyung Pyo, while Kim Jae Young of “Beautiful Love” plays the role of Hye Jin.

The three cross the borderline between public affairs and private emotions while searching for true love.

The romantic comedy series has 16 episodes which can be streamed on Prime Video every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:55 p.m.