‘Who’s next?’: Cops arrest namesakes of Ferdinand Marcos, Joey de Leon

Content Warning: The story includes mention of sexual assault description

Reports of two namesakes of known personalities arrested by authorities on different charges gained buzz on local social media.

The Quezon City Police District on Wednesday, May 3, said it arrested its sixth “most wanted” person of the Project 4 Police Station.

He was identified as Joey Magalong De Leon, a 51-year-old resident of Batasan Hills.

News reports tagged him as the namesake of comedian and “Eat Bulaga” host Joey de Leon.

Magalong De Leon was arrested in his residence at 2:30 p.m. on May 2 for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 or Republic Act 9165.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 303 Presiding Judge Billy Evangelista issued the arrest warrant.

Days before that, the Southern Police District reported that it apprehended a namesake of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at a bar in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Authorities of the Substation 1 Taguig City Police Station arrested a 23-year-old Filipino-British partygoer named Ferdinand Marcos for alleged acts of lasciviousness at around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 30.

The police said that the suspect “suddenly kissed” Denise (pseudonym), a 19-year-old female, inside the bar.

He also “tried to invite” Queenie (pseudonym), a 23-year-old female, to have intercourse with him, and touched the breast of Raca (pseudonym), a 19-year-old call center agent, while dancing.

The police said that as of May 1, they were preparing complaints against Marcos.

Acts of lasciviousness are punishable, according to Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code.

Days after Marcos’ arrest, a 33-year-old Russian national named Daniil Alexandrenko Brovko was also arrested in BGC on similar charges.

Meanwhile, the arrests of Marcos and Magalong De Leon expectedly gained a reaction among the local online community.

“W**, kanina ang pangulo ang hinuli tapos [ngayon naman], si Master Henyo, sino kaya next,” a Facebook user said with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Master Henyo” refers to comedian Joey de Leon, who goes by the nickname “Henyo Master.” He is the host of Pinoy Henyo, a segment of “Eat Bulaga.”

“Mahihirapan na ngayon [si] Joey de leon kumuha ng NBI [niya]. May kaso na [siya] sa record,” another online user commented, referring to the process of securing a clearance from the National Bureau of Investigation, which certifies if an individual is not involved in any crime.

Instances of people who have namesakes might get a “hit” from NBI if another individual who shares the same name as them has a criminal record.

“Hit sa NBI ni President,” wrote a different Pinoy with a broken-hearted emoticon in response to reports of Marcos’ arrest in BGC.

The Palace has no comment about the arrest of the president’s namesake.

De Leon the comedian has also not reacted to his namesake’s apprehension.