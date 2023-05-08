‘Very consistent’: Congratulatory messages pour in for EJ Obiena after winning gold at SEAG

Pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena just secured the country’s 19th gold medal at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games being held in Cambodia.

Obiena broke his 2022 SEAG record of 5.46 meters with a 5.65 meters jump, clinching another gold medal for the Philippines.

Almost an hour before breaking his SEAG record, the World’s no. 3 pole vaulter cleared the 5.40-meter jump.

The organizers paused the competition due to heavy downpour at the Morodok Techo National Stadium, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

When the competition resumed, EJ successfully cleared the 5.65 meters jump.

EJ immediately received praises and congratulatory messages on social media after his new feat.

Many lauded him for representing the country well and for consistently succeeding in pole vaulting.

“Very consistent athlete… Congrats EJ!!!” a Facebook user said.

“Honors for the country in the field of sports brought by you. Thank you and congratulations,” another commented.

“Congrats. Thank you for making us and our country proud. God bless,” a Facebook user said.

“World class athlete. Congratulations,” another wrote.

Last year, Obiena was chosen as the flag-bearer of the Philippines during the 31st SEAG at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam.

He also won gold medal in 2022 and set his 5.46 meter record. His 2019 record was 5.45 meters.

