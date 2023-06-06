Ozamis archbishop says ‘Filipino Katolico’ not affiliated with Catholic Church

A Catholic official has warned the public against a group asking donations for their supposed missionary work.

Archbishop Martin Jumoad of Ozamis clarified the group “Filipino Katolico Missionary” is not connected with the Catholic Church.

“Do not be deceived because they do not belong to the Roman Catholic Church,” Jumoad said.

In August 2022, the Archdiocese of Palo in Leyte province had also issued a warning against a group bearing the same name.

The archdiocese said the group was roaming around soliciting donations from Catholic parishioners.

“While we respect their right to ask for donations, this, however, caused confusion among our faithful,” it said.